3710 Ruffin Road. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A 20,060 square-foot office building in Kearny Mesa has been sold for $7.89 million to Cabrillo Credit Union, according to a brokerage.

CBRE’s Phil Linton and Nick Bonner represented the seller, the Council of Community Clinics, which will lease back a quarter of the building. The property, part of Highland Skypark, went for $393 per square foot.

“We are pleased to have successfully facilitated the sale of this Class A-level property,” Linton said. “The multiple offers we received indicate the historically strong demand for owner-occupied commercial buildings is continuing into 2023.”

The two-story building, at 3710 Ruffin Road, features solar panels, open ceilings, creative office space, private offices, conference rooms, employee break rooms and restrooms on each floor. The property was renovated in 2019.

Bonner added that the Kearny Mesa submarket has “one of the tightest supplies” of buildings of similar sizes, up to 40,000 square feet, in central San Diego.

“The supply is being diminished by redevelopment for different occupier types,” he said.