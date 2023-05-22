Fresh Clean Threads co-founder Melissa Parvis in Las Vegas to accept the WPO honor. Photo credit: @melissaparvis via Instagram

Fresh Clean Threads, a direct-to-consumer apparel brand located in La Jolla, has been ranked near the top of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.

The Women Presidents Organization, in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase, announced the rankings at the recent WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum in Las Vegas. Fresh Clean Threads placed second.

The company has more than tripled revenue over the past two years, success which co-

founder and president Melissa Parvis attributes, in part, to the ability to leverage relationships to scale effectively.

Fresh Clean Threads aims to empower men “to look and feel their best in their premium quality basics,” according to a statement from WPO.

Founded in 2015 by Parvis, along with husband Matthew Parvis, the company, once known as Fresh Clean Tees, began as a T-shirt subscription business operating out of a Pacific Beach guest room. They expanded their concept last year as part of a goal to “design and deliver apparel inspired by our customers.”

ZYIA Active, an active wear company out of Utah, and Ring Concierge, a luxury jewelry brand from New York, placed first and third on the list.

California had seven companies on the list, including Bitchin’ Sauce from Carlsbad; two others placed in the top 10, including Modere from Newport Beach and Impact Theory from Beverly Hills.

It’s the first time that three product-based companies in the fashion apparel and jewelry industries have topped the 50 “Fastest Growing” list, officials said.

“The entrepreneurs on this year’s ranking are industry innovators, job creators and community leaders,” said Thelma Ferguson, vice chair of JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. “Women-owned and led businesses are a driving force in our local and national economies and we are proud to join the WPO to support and celebrate their many achievements.”