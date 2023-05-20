A fair employee shows off his rope tricks at the 2017 San Diego County Fair. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Fair is hiring hundreds of seasonal workers for the big event – which is just around the corner.

Employment opportunities are available for positions in guest services, ticket sales, exhibits, agriculture and parking and traffic. Administrative jobs are also open in facilities, finance and production.

This year’s fair theme is “Get Out There” – a celebration of the great outdoors. The Fair, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, starts June 7 and continues through July 4, although employees may start work before then.

The fair, which began in 1880, is one of the nation’s largest. Last year, nearly 1 million fairgoers returned to the event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“The annual San Diego County Fair is our county’s biggest bash – an exciting month of family, food, fun, music, discovery, education, shopping, adventure and so much more,” said Carlene Moore, the CEO of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which produces the annual fair. “But it all starts with our people, and our seasonal employees serve as a critical part of an amazing team that helps our community have a great experience at the fair.”

Applicants who previously have worked for the fair can reapply for a job in their previous department or try something new.

Hourly pay starts at $15.50. Rates are determined by job type and experience level.

Employees also will receive free fair tickets and be eligible for flexible hours.

For more information, and to apply online, see the jobs pages at the SDFair web site.