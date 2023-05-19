Koi Zen Cellars in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Photo credit: Screen shot, Vimeo via koizencellars.com

Sales of wine in San Diego County increased by 11% last year, marking an all-time high for the industry, officials said Thursday.

The San Diego County Vintners Association has released the 2023 San Diego County Economic Impact of Wineries Report, which found that county wineries realized about $49.1 million in gross sales last year.

In addition, the number of active and planned wineries in San Diego County rose to 166 in 2022.

The news comes during San Diego Wine Week and just ahead of the 2023 Vintners Wine Festival at Bernardo Winery. More than 20 of the region’s best wineries will showcase their wares at 1 p.m. Sunday in an event that includes live music, food and a silent auction too.

“I am glad to see that the wine industry continues to flourish in San Diego County,” said Joel Anderson, a member of the county Board of Supervisors. “We must continue to support and protect our wineries as they not only strengthen our local economy, but bring our communities together.”

Newer and expanding wineries led industry job growth with an estimated 709.5 jobs in 2022, a 6% annual increase. But yields from last year’s harvest dropped slightly, the report notes.

County wineries also reported progress despite ongoing concerns about COVID-19, with 45% indicating business has returned to normal levels.

Still, inflation and prices are a concern, and some wineries have adjusted by operating with fewer employees. Wildfire insurance coverage is a major issue for area vineyard owners as well, with 54% stating that insurance rates have increased.

“Amidst the challenges of inflation, San Diego’s thriving wine industry remains resilient, beckoning tourists, generating employment and playing a pivotal role in our vibrant agricultural tapestry,” said another member of the county board, Supervisor Jim Desmond. “These vital contributions bolster the vitality of our local economy.”

According to the report, locally distilled spirits continue to pose possible competition to county wine sales. County distilleries generated about $25.1 million in 2022, a $6-plus million jump over 2021.

– City News Service