A Chipotle restaurant. Reuters photo by Mark Makela.

La Jolla holds spots at or near the top of many a travel list. How about a top college town list too?

Ever since the first Chipotle opened across from the University of Denver, the restaurant has been a go-to for college students.

In honor of graduation season, the brand revealed which college towns eat the most Chipotle and La Jolla, home to UC San Diego, ranks third on the Top 20 list, behind Boulder, Colo. and Champaign-Urbana, Ill.

Other California college towns that made the cut? Davis at No. 6 and Santa Barbara at No. 14.

In addition, Chipotle is helping fans celebrate “Young & Hungry” grads in their lives with new graduation-themed gift cards.

Starting Friday, the first 10,000 guests who purchase $40 or more in graduation-themed gift cards on the Chipotle gift card website will receive a $10 bonus code while supplies last.

The promotion continues through June 9. Bonus codes are good through July 31.