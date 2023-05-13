A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 19th consecutive day Saturday, decreasing one-tenth of a cent to $4.83.

The average price is 2 cents less than one week ago, 10.5 cents less than one month ago, and $1.041 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.605 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped a half-cent to $3.537. The national average price is 1 cent less than one week ago, 10.8 cents lower than one month ago, and 89.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.479 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

–City News Service