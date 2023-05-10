1300-1330 Orange Ave. in Coronado, across from the Hotel del Coronado. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

Coronado Plaza, a mixed-use center located across the street from the famed Hotel del Coronado, has been sold for $40 million, a real estate firm announced.

PREF Coronado Plaza, LLC, sold the 41,949-square-foot, three-story property, at 1300-1330 Orange Ave. in Coronado.Reg Kobzi, Joel Wilson and Michael Peterson of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the seller. The buyer was not named.

The hotel’s recent property upgrades added an entrance facing the plaza, across R.H. Dana Place from the historic resort.

Built in 1981, the site features local, casual restaurants and shopping for the throngs of visitors who flock to the seaside community each year. The multi-tenant three-story plaza property encompasses an entire block with Churchill Place to the north and Dana Place to the south.

“This is a fantastic mixed-use asset across from the world-famous Hotel Del Coronado,” said Kobzi. “Because of its prime location, there will be ample traffic for the tenants at this property.”

Coronado Plaza is one of three properties in Coronado that Kobzi, Wilson and Peterson have sold or purchased for clients over the last few years.

In 2022, the trio also represented El Cordova Coronado LLC in acquiring the El Cordova Hotel for $45 million. In 2019, they represented the buyer when the La Avenida Inn sold for $24.7 million.