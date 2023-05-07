Palomar Medical Center in Escondido. Photo via palomarhealth.org

Palomar Health, the largest public healthcare district in California, is hosting a career fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

The fair is open to all nursing and non-medical applicants. Attendees can expect to meet with hiring managers directly, take a tour of the facility and learn about benefits and compensation packages.

Palomar also has the new RN $100,000 Incentive Program, which awards up to $100,000 to eligible nurses who make a three-year commitment to the company.

Diane Hansen, Palomar’s president and CEO, called the fair “an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a career in healthcare to explore the many job opportunities” at Palomar Health.

“Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of patient care, and we are looking for passionate individuals to join us in this mission,” she added.

In addition to interviews and tours, the career fair also will include a free headshot station, where attendees can update their professional image for their job search.

With an 800 square-mile service area, Palomar Health is anchored by two medical center campuses offering services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary and cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health and neonatal intensive care, as well as robotic and bariatric surgery.