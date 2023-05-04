Viejas Arena. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State Athletics and JMI Sports have established a 10-year corporate and multimedia partnership to increase brand exposure and sponsorship opportunities.

JMI Sports was founded by Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres, who also is the force behind major real estate and equity firms.

“We are excited to continue our longtime partnership with JMI Sports,” said SDSU Athletic Director John David Wicker. “We’ve been impressed with their ability to cultivate relationships with a variety of diverse brands and our dedicated fan base. We look forward to cultivating a relationship that will elevate San Diego State into the national spotlight with the future opportunities our institution has ahead.”

The agreement, through June 2031, deepens a partnership that began in May 2014 when JMI Sports served as construction manager for the Jeff Jacobs JAM Center, the Aztecs’ basketball practice facility.

The firm served in a number of consulting roles related to the development of Snapdragon Stadium – which opened last year – including a partnership with Legends overseeing construction management, ticketing, premium sales, naming rights and founding partnerships.

“They’ve always worked hard to put San Diego State in the best possible position and we believe that the unique structure of this agreement will allow for new and innovative opportunities to generate revenue that will support the growth and future of SDSU Athletics,” said Derek Grice, who oversees Mission Valley development for the athletic department.

“This partnership is a model for how we can support the entire SDSU Athletics enterprise,” Judson added.

JMI Sports provides management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales, agency representation and project management connected to the development of sports facilities.

Other collegiate clients include the University of Kentucky, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard University, along with several high-profile conferences – the Mountain West, Ivy League, Mid-American and the Patriot League.