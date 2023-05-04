A Powerball lottery ticket. Photo via @Forbes Twitter

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $87 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 21, 26, 30, 45, 47 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $71 million.

The drawing was the sixth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

–City News Service