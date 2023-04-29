Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 10th time in the last 11 days, slipping one-tenth of a cent to $4.891.

The average price has dropped 4.9 cents over the past 11 days, including a half-cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.9 cents less than one week ago, 2.3 cents more than one month ago, and 86.5 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.544 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

“Local refinery production is reportedly down for the last couple of weeks, but oil prices have retreated from the brief spike that happened after OPEC countries announced production cuts,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Given their current high levels near $5 a gallon in Southern California, it’s unlikely that gas prices will move drastically in either direction in the near future.”

The national average price dropped for the ninth consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases, falling 1.2 cents to $3.615. The national average price is 5.9 cents less than one week ago, 15.4 cents more than one month ago, and 54.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.401 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

–City News Service