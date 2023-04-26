MTS purchased 31 minibuses and 46 paratransit buses fueled by propane. Photo courtesy MTS.

Transit riders who use the Metropolitan Transit System’s minibus and Access service should look for alternate methods of travel Wednesday, as a work stoppage between the private operator and labor got underway.

First Transit, which operates the services, is in contract negotiations with its bus operators, represented by Teamsters Local 542.

“Both parties are hopeful that an agreement will be made soon,” according to an MTS statement.

Teamsters were picketing outside First Transit in El Centro as of Tuesday morning, according to the local’s Twitter feed.

The following minibus routes may be impacted: 14, 18, 83, 84, 870, 944, 945A, and Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection: Routes 972, 973, 978, 979.

Additionally, the following bus routes out of the South Bay division may be impacted: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

According to MTS, First Transit/Transdev will continue to fill as many trips as possible with qualified providers and drivers while the work stoppage is in effect.

Passengers can check the MTS Alerts & Detours webpage (sdmts.com/getting-around/alerts-detours) for updates and most accurate service information. Passengers can also contact MTS Information & Trip Planning for trip planning assistance at 619-233-3004, or use the online trip planner at sdmts.com/trip-planner. MTS Access riders can call 888-517-9627 or visit sdmts.com/work-stoppage for recommended alternative transportation options.

“MTS will update the public as more information is received, but urges the public to plan ahead for this potential disruption,” a statement from the transit agency reads. “MTS Trolley is unaffected and will operate according to schedule.”

–City News Service