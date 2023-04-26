Five California ports, including the Port of San Diego, signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday to launch the California Port Data Partnership.

The MOU is an agreement among the ports of San Diego, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme (in Ventura County) and Oakland “to jointly advance computerized and cloud-based data interoperability with a common goal of supporting improved freight system resilience, goods movement efficiency, emissions reduction and economic competitiveness,” the Port of L.A. said in a statement.

The agreement will serve as the basis of cooperation for $27 million in grant funds from the governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development for port data system development, officials said.

See more California is making historic advancements in our nation-leading supply chain!



Thanks to the leadership of @CAgovernor @CAGoBiz & #CALeg, we are establishing a world-class data partnership to revitalize how cargo moves in California.



Press Release: https://t.co/NsWhEDDcg3 pic.twitter.com/LyiKgY18w4 — Eleni Kounalakis (@EleniForCA) April 26, 2023

“California’s ports are an essential link in the global supply chain. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Gavin Newsom and our state legislature, California is establishing a first-of-its kind, collaborative data system between all our state’s containerized cargo ports,” Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis in a statement released by the Port of L.A.

Kounalakis described the MOU as a “historic agreement” that would create a greener, more transparent and more efficient supply chain.

In recent months, officials from the five ports joined state officials in biweekly roundtables to develop the deal’s framework.

“The Port of San Diego is a vital part of goods movement in our region and for the entire state of California,” said Rafael Castellanos, chairman of the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

“We are an indispensable economic engine pumping $9.2 billion into our county’s economy and we serve as an integral part of our national security. We are thankful to Gov. Gavin Newsom for the opportunity to collaborate with other California ports to further improve our operations, increase throughput and enhance customer service through the Ports Data Partnership. This is particularly important as our port, through our Maritime Clean Air Strategy, is creating a greener, cleaner and more modern seaport.”

Assemblyman Mike Gipson, D-Carson, who is chair of the Select Committee on Ports and Goods Movemental, also lauded the deal.

“The California legislature has emphasized the importance of these investments in the budget in the wake of supply chain challenges,” he said. “I am happy to see all of California’s containerized ports come together and sign the Memorandum of Understanding that will give $27 million for data system development.”

City News Service contributed to this article.