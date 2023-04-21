A construction worker drinks water in Palm Springs. REUTERS/David Swanson

San Diego County’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in March, unchanged from February, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

March’s unemployment rate was more than March 2022’s rate of 3.6%. Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.6% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between February 2023 and March 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 6,800, from 1,559,300 to 1,566,100. In addition, agricultural employment added 800 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality posted the most month-over-month gains, with 3,100 jobs added. The majority of those — 2,000 — were in accommodation and food services.

The government recorded an employment increase of 2,400, followed by construction with 800, private education and health services with 700, professional and business services with 300, and other services with a gain of 200. Employment remained unchanged in financial activities, manufacturing, mining, and logging.

Trade, transportation, and utilities registered the most significant job decline over the month, with 600 jobs lost, followed by information with a loss of 100.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 50,300 — up 3.3 percent. In contrast, agricultural employment contracted by 200 from 9,600 to 9,400.

Leisure and hospitality posted the largest number of jobs gained year over year with 18,900, with the majority in accommodation and food services — 12,500.

Private education and health services gained 10,800 years over year, along with professional and business services gaining 6,300, government gaining 5,000, other services gaining 4,800, trade, transportation, and utilities gaining 2,000, construction gaining 1,400, manufacturing gaining 900 and both information and financial activities gaining 100 jobs each.

Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged over the year.

— City News Service