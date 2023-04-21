Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped a half-cent to $4.921 Friday, one day after recording its largest decrease since March 21, 1 cent.

The average price has dropped for three consecutive days and is 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 83.1 cents lower than one year ago but 4.2 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.514 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

“Last week’s California Energy Commission report indicated a robust increase in refinery production and state gasoline supply, and oil prices have also dropped in the last week to put downward pressure on pump prices,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Southern California drivers are now paying slightly less than Phoenix-area drivers for gasoline, which is unusual. That’s because gasoline is now averaging above $5 a gallon in some Arizona cities because of an ongoing supply issue in that state.”

A 23-day streak of increases to the national average price totaling 25.1 cents ended with an decrease of four-tenths of a cent to $3.682. It is 2 cents more than one week ago and 24.6 cents higher than one month ago, but 43.8 cents less the one year ago.

The national average has dropped $1.334 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

