7615 Siempre Viva Road in Otay Mesa. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A logistics firm has leased industrial space in Otay Mesa to expand its border operations, according to local real estate brokers.

CBRE facilitated the lease of the 41,500-square-foot industrial space at 7615 Siempre Viva Road at a market record rental rate of $1.28 per square foot.

The lease, to HK Trans LLC for 62 months, was one of the largest by square footage in Otay Mesa this year.

CBRE’s Ramin Salehi, John Smith and Joe Smith represented HK Trans LLC in the transaction. The company is a logistics business headquartered in South Gate, outside Los Angeles.

“Due to increased demand in the Cali-Baja region, HK Trans LLC wanted to move its manufacturing operations near the U.S.-Mexico border,” Salehi said. “This new lease in the San Diego submarket, adjacent to the border, will help them increase production turnaround times and reduce the risk associated with supply-chain issues.”

The company will occupy approximately half of the building. The space offers dock-high doors, grade-level roll-up doors and a 27’ – 28’ clear height.

Mark Lewkowitz and Chris Holder of Colliers represented the landlord DG Siempre Viva Property Owner LP.