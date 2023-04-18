Southwest jets at San Diego International Airport. Photo by Chris Stone

Southwest Airlines asked the Federal Aviation Authority to temporarily pause the airline’s departures on Tuesday because of a problem with the carrier’s mobile app.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues,” the airline said on its website. “We offer our heartfelt apologies to customers whose journey with us today might be delayed.”

The flight status board at San Diego International Airport showed every incoming Southwest flight delayed.

Flight status at San Diego International Airport. Image from airport website

The airline did not say how long the problem had lasted, but offered to rebook customers at no charge.

“We’re aware of intermittent issues with our website and mobile app, but we’re working hard in making sure our customers have full capabilities on our site,” Southwest said in a reply to a customer on Twitter.

The Dallas-based carrier has come under fire ever since a staffing crisis due to bad weather during the Christmas holidays overwhelmed its crew scheduling software, disrupting travel plans for two million customers.

Shares of the airline fell 2.45% in morning trade on Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this article.