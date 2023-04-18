Photo via Pexels

Are you a restaurant owner in need of help?

Applications are now open for the Restaurants Care Resilience Fund, a $2.1 million fund created by California Restaurant Foundation and made possible by a $200,000 donation from San Diego Gas and Electric plus additional funding from SoCalGas and the PG&E Corporation Foundation.

Resilience Fund applications will be open from April 15 to May 7 and can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.

Grants will be available to all California-based restaurant owners located in the utility companies’ service areas that have less than five units and less than $3 million in revenue. Priority will be given to restaurants that have yet to receive a grant; however, previous recipients are encouraged to re-apply.

While last year’s Resilience Fund grants could be used on retention bonuses and equipment upgrades, this year’s $5,000 grants can be applied to technology adoption, equipment upgrades, employee onboarding, retention, or unforeseen hardships.

The expanded priorities reflect the Resilience Fund’s commitment to providing California’s vibrant restaurant community with the financial support needed to build stronger, more resilient businesses that will continue to feed and contribute to their local communities for many years to come.

Since the fund’s inception, 788 grants have been awarded to independent restaurants across California – 68.5 percent of which were women-owned and 83 percent are owned by people of color.

Founded in 2021 in response to the hardships restaurant owners faced as they battled COVID-19 and its fallout, the Resilience Fund has increased in funding and reach thanks to SoCalGas, PG&E Foundation, and SDG&E’s ongoing commitment and support. Each company increased its contribution for 2023, with SoCalGas contributing $1,000,000, the PG&E Foundation giving $900,000 and SDG&E pushing the fund over the $2 million threshold with its $200,000 donation.

The Resilience Fund is currently accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to invest in California’s restaurant community. Donations of all sizes are accepted at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.

For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or the Resilience Fund, please visit www.restaurantscare.org.