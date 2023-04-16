Mady Rhodes

When Mady Rhodes was in 12th grade at Steele Canyon High School in El Cajon, her senior project included a PowerPoint presentation about her future career plans.

“I remember mentioning that I wanted to work someday for radio station 94.9-FM,” Rhodes told Times of San Diego. “I can’t remember the grade I got on the assignment, but I’m pretty sure that it was good because they let me graduate. Now, I’m really excited to be a key part of this great station.”

KBZT-FM ALT 94.9, operated by Audacy, recently named Rhodes as host for the weekday midday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift. She takes over the timeslot previously hosted by Alyssa Haberman until March.

“It feels really good as someone who grew up listening to this station to now contribute to its success,” said Rhodes, a San Diego native. “I’m very honored to have the opportunity to connect people with the music.”

After her 2012 high school graduation, Rhodes interned with the KBZT promotions department. While attending college, he was hired at KBZT as a board operator in 2015.

Later, she worked as an on-air host for weekend and weeknight shifts at KBZT for a couple of years before a 2020 Covid pandemic-related layoff. Last year, she returned as a board operator and producer for Padres game broadcasts heard on Audacy sister station KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan.

“It feels great to be back on the air to connect with listeners and nerd-out about music in the midday,” said Rhodes, who has been affectionately given the nickname of “Midday Mady” by station staff.

“Mady is a great addition to the ALT 949 air staff,” said John Allers, KBZT VP and brand manager. “She offers a unique spin on the music we play, and she loves San Diego even more than Ron Burgundy.”

In addition to KBZT-FM ALT 94.9, Philadelphia-based Audacy owns and operates five other San Diego radio stations, including KYXY-FM 96.5, KXSN-FM Sunny 98.1-FM, KWFN-FM 97.3 The Fan, KSON-FM 103.7 and KXSN-HD3 Channel Q.

Intesa Communications Adds ‘Blue Economy’ Expert to Team

Intesa Communications Group, a San Diego-based strategic communications and government relations firm, has hired Greg Murphy as senior manager of strategic partnerships.

Murphy brings 15 years of policy, government and consulting experience to his new role. A statement said his hiring expands Intesa’s government affairs services to include Coastal Commission advocacy and work within the burgeoning blue economy.

Greg Murphy

“I have known Greg for more than a decade and could not be more thrilled to have him join our impressive team,” said Intesa partner Maddy Kilkenny. “Greg’s government experience and deep relationships, as well as his unique knowledge of the blue economy and its drivers, are welcome and much-anticipated assets to our client partners.”

The blue economy is often defined as relating to the sustainable use and management of ocean resources for economic growth and ecosystem health. It represents a significant growth sector in the state and a natural opportunity for Intesa’s client-service expansion, the company said.

“Intesa is already a trusted government relations and policy-change partner for some of our region’s most recognized leaders,” Murphy said. “It’s a treat to be a part of this respected and uniquely positioned team. Now, Intesa can provide meaningful support in navigating the California Coastal permitting process, nurturing relationships at the state and local level and executing big wins for blue economy leaders throughout California.”

Prior to joining Intesa, Murphy founded and managed Blue Economy Strategies. He also served as director of corporate development and strategic partnerships at BlueNalu, a venture backed cell-cultured seafood startup. Before that, he was executive director of TMA BlueTech, a leading trade association for ocean and water technology companies.

Murphy, a graduate of the University of California at San Diego, also served as a policy advisor for former San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox from 2010 to 2015, when Cox served on the California Coastal Commission and the National Ocean Council.

Murphy’s community service includes serving on the executive committee of the board of directors for the Maritime Museum of San Diego, where he is helping to preserve and promote San Diego’s rich maritime heritage.

NBC 7, Telemundo 20 Offer Grants to San Diego Nonprofits

NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20 San Diego have announced that $225,000 will be awarded in grants to eligible nonprofits in San Diego County as part of the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants program.

Grant application deadline is Friday, April 21. More information is available in English at localimpactgrants.com and becasdeimpactolocal.com in Spanish.

Grants will be awarded in three categories, including: Next Generation Storytellers for programs promoting access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts; Youth Education and Empowerment for in-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship; Community Engagement for programs enabling individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Eligibility requirements include: 501(c)(3) nonprofits headquartered in San Diego that service the market they operate from; organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1 million; and nonprofit must help resolve everyday community issues.

Winners will be announced later this year.

Local Media San Diego Radio Presents SoCal Taco Fest

Local Media San Diego, operators of four radio stations in San Diego, will present SoCal Taco Fest, a day-long, festival from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego.

The event features tacos from dozens of area restaurants, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling and a beauty pageant with Chihuahuas. Performing musical groups include Calibre 50, Kool & The Gang, Kinky, Vokab Kompany, SM Familia and Mr. Lil One & Mr. Shadow.

General admission tickets are priced at $60 per person. Attendees must be at least 21 years old. For information, visit SoCalTacoFest.com.

LMSD operates KFBG-FM Big-FM 100.7, XHRM-FM Magic 92.5, XHTZ-FM Z-90.3 and XTRA-FM 91X.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.