The word “taxes” is seen engraved at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tax day is Tuesday, April 18, for most of the United States, but residents of San Diego County and most other parts of California have until Oct. 16 this year.

Bot the Internal Revenue Service and California’s Franchise Tax Board extended the filing deadline because of the winter’s devastating rain and flooding.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline.”

Only residents of Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties still have to file on April 18.

No application is required for the extension to file, and the deadline for some tax payments and credits is also extended. For example, most Californians will have more time to contribute to their IRAs and health savings accounts.

But note that if you’re expecting a tax refund, it will not be delayed if you file before the new deadline.