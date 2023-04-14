San Diego craft beer won big at the Brewers Cup of California. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Brewers Guild

San Diego County craft breweries won nearly 40 medals at the Brewers Cup of California, a statewide competition that has been held every other year since 2019.

Gravity Heights and Kilowatt Brewing both won a San Diego-best two gold medals. They were among the 11 brewers in the county awarded golds.

Kilowatt and Societe Brewing Company won a local high of four medals overall.

The Brewers Cup, held last month in Sacramento, drew 1,306 entries from 191 breweries. There were 83 categories and a total of 37 medals were awarded to breweries within the county, including eight silver and 16 bronze.

See more We are honored to have been awarded 4 medals at the 2023 @CACraftBrewers California Craft Beer Summit!



Swing by our 3 SD taprooms to try this year's winners: OB Bubble Dubbel (Gold), S3-2X Peach Cobbler (Gold), Wee Heavy (Bronze), and Double Chocolate Macadamia Stout (Bronze). pic.twitter.com/1nQPEXnRKj — Kilowatt Brewing (@kilowattbeer) March 24, 2023

Local brewers bested their performance at the 2021 competition, nearly doubling the 19 medals collected two years ago.

The list of Gold Medal winners:

The remaining local medal winners:

Silver – Black Plague Brewing, Supernatural, “Experimental IPA;” Burning Beard Brewing, In Praise of Bacchus, “Belgian Sours;” Eppig Brewing, 6th Anniversary Imperial Schwarzbier, “Other Strong Ale or Lager;” Hodad’s Brewing, Surf Punk, “American-style Cream Ale or Lager;”Julian Beer Co., Elevation 5353, “American-style India Pale Lager;” Smoking Cannon Brewery, Juniper Flats, “American Historic/Indigenous Beers,” and Societe Brewing, The Harlot for “Belgian Low Gravity Ales” and The Roustabout for “Imperial or Double India Pale Ale.”

Bronze – AleSmith Brewing, Non-Alcoholic IPA, “Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverage” and Wee Heavy, “Scottish Ales;” Arcana Brewing, Benevolent Dictator, “American Imperial Porters & Stouts;” Burning Beard Brewing, In Praise of Plum, “Belgian-style Fruit Beer;” Eppig Brewing, Natural Bridge: Vienna Lager, “Session Beer;” Kilowatt Brewing, Double Chocolate Macadamia Stout, “Chocolate/Cocoa-flavored Beer” and Wee Heavy, “UK Strong Ales;” Pizza Port Brewing, Junk In Da Trunkel Dunkel, “German Weissbiers” and Paloma Sour, “Fruit Beer;” Pure Project Brewing, Esoteric Knowledge for “Juicy or Hazy Imperial or Double IPA;” Rouleur Brewing, Puckeur Factor, “Experimental/Specialty Beers;” Smoking Cannon Brewery, Hall, “Herb & Spice Beer;” Societe Brewing, Light Beer for “American Light Lagers” and The Coachman for “Session India Pale Ale;” TapRoom Beer Co., Tomorrowland for “Juicy or Hazy Pale Ale,” and Thr3e Punk Ales Brewing, Barley Legal for “American-style Barley Wine Ale.”

The Brewers Cup of California is presented by Sacramento Area Brewers Guild in partnership with other brewers guilds in the state. Locally, San Diego has more than 150 brewery locations throughout the county.