First Light Coffee Whiskey, San Diego’s craft spirits brand, announced Thursday the hire of spirits industry veteran Sean Heal as vice president of sales and marketing.

The company said Heal will facilitate the continued brand and community expansion across retail and on premise locations throughout California and beyond. Prior to joining First Light Coffee Whiskey, Heal co-founded another popular Southern California spirits brand, Locals Only Vodka, and spent more than 10 years in leadership roles with William Grant, Diageo, and Brown Forman.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sean to First Light and are confident that his experience and expertise will have a significant impact on our company’s growth and success,” said Ryan Espi, co-founder of First Light Coffee Whiskey.

Heal said “the building blocks” of world-class brand already exist within First Light Coffee Whiskey.

Sean Heal. Courtesy photo

“I am enthusiastic about taking my industry knowledge over the past 15 years and applying it toward the First Light brand,” Heal said. “I look forward to increasing brand awareness and helping us form an authentic connection to our core consumers.”

Timed with the addition of Heal to the team, First Light Coffee Whiskey also announced several new initiatives for the upcoming year. First Light will be releasing its in-demand 100ml mini flasks in an exclusive direct-to-customer offer available for purchase directly from the company website. Launching just in time for summer, First Light’s 100ml mini flasks will offer customers the same great coffee whiskey flavor in a convenient, adventure-friendly size that can be taken along to enjoy during everyone’s own “first light” moments.

Additionally, First Light has just launched as a premium selection brand at Total Wine locations across Southern California including Mission Valley, Encinitas, Carmel Mountain, and Tustin, as well as across Southern California Ralphs locations in La Jolla, Del Mar, Encinitas, and Ventura. The company is also working with Breakfast Republic on expanding its new cocktail offerings, adding to the company’s portfolio of innovative and delicious coffee whiskey-based drinks.

“We have a lot of new and exciting things brewing at First Light for the coming year, and we can’t wait to share them with the First Light community,” said Espi.

For more information about First Light Coffee Whiskey, visit www.firstlightwhiskey.com and follow on Instagram and LinkedIn.