Kona Ice of Escondido-Coastal. Courtesy photo

Kona Ice of Escondido-Coastal will celebrate 10 years in business this year, and 10 years of giving back to the community.

Franchise owner Bill Purper said he started the local franchise after moving to California in 2012 with his wife.

“I intended on starting my own business once I was settled in,” Purper said. “I saw a Kona Ice truck at an event in 2013, and I knew immediately that was what I wanted to do.”

He launched the local franchise that same year. In 2014, he added a second truck to his business. Three years after that, he added two more trucks.

Today, Purper oversees a team of seven employees operating four trucks in North County. They serve at events ranging from parties to community gatherings. Although he enjoys bringing a sweet treat to customers around the region, he said the best part about owning a Kona Ice franchise is being able to give back to the community.

In the last 10 years, he has donated more than $600,000 to local schools and youth sports leagues.

“My favorite part about Kona Ice is the ability to make an impact on the youth in my community,” Purper said. “Over the ten years I’ve been doing this, I’ve seen so many kids grow up and become successful adults, both employees and customers. It’s extremely gratifying!”

Purper also made his mark in the state he moved to 10 years ago.

“My wife and I didn’t know one person in California upon arrival,” he said. “Kona Ice has given us the opportunity to become contributing members of our community and get to know so many amazing people.”

For more information about Kona Ice of Escondido-Coastal, go to www.kona-ice.com/local-site/kona-ice-of-escondido.