A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose eight-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.922.

The average price is 5.3 cents more than one week ago, but 3.7 cents less than one month ago and 92.7 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.513 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day, increasing 1.4 cents to $3.595. It has increased 16 cents over the past 11 days, including 2.8 cents Friday.

The national average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago and 14.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 54.4 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.421 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“The oil market has had a few days to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”

–City News Service