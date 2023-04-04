A sign outside a San Diego Gas & Electric building. Courtesy of the company

Beginning Tuesday, San Diego Gas & Electric invites community-based organizations to submit proposals for grant consideration from the SDG&E Community Assistance Fund, a new $10M shareholder-funded charitable effort.

This two-phase grant program seeks to provide roughly 20 nonprofits with a transformational level of support ranging from $250,000 to $1 million. Recognizing the financial hardship many in the community are facing as a result of inflation and an unstable economy, the SDG&E Community Assistance Fund will focus its resources on expanding the reach and impact of critical services.

“It’s simple for all of us at SDG&E, when you have the power to help, you do it. We are a part of this community – we not only work here, but we also live here, send our children to school here and volunteer our time here. We want to make lives better for those who need it,” said SDG&E CEO Caroline Winn. “This new Community Assistance Fund is designed to help expand essential services to struggling individuals and families who live in SDG&E’s service area.”

Nonprofit organizations delivering services in the areas of food security and housing stability, are encouraged to submit a brief letter of intent online by April 14. Funding is intended to support this region’s most vulnerable populations, including the elderly, low-income individuals and families, and communities of concern. SDG&E has joined with San Diego Foundation to administer the fund. SDG&E has a long history of collaborating with the San Diego Foundation to address community needs and tackle social inequities, including recent success in seeding the SDF San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“From the Community Response Fund to the Black Community Investment Fund, SDG&E has stepped up when our community has needed it most and today is no different,” said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of San Diego Foundation. “The $10 million investment by SDG&E will go far in supporting local nonprofits to sustain or expand their services to meet growing needs.”