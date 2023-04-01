Gas pump. Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged Saturday, remaining at $4.869, one day after rising one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and a half-cent higher than one month ago but $1.101 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.566 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.504. It has risen four consecutive days, increasing 6.9 cents, including 1.3 cents Friday.

The national average price is 6.4 cents more than one week ago and 14.5 cents higher than one month ago but 71.1 cents less than one year ago. It has decreased $1.512 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it and gas demand is very robust,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now.”

