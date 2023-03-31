Auto Park Way and Tanglewood Lane in Escondido. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

A half-acre parcel in Escondido has been sold for $1.8 million, according to real estate brokers.

Soli Deo Gloria Parking, LLC, a private investor from Escondido, bought the property, adjacent to the Lexus of Escondido dealership on Auto Park Way.

Ben Tashakorian, senior managing director, and Brad Peters, an investment associate, in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, procured the buyer, who owned two adjacent properties on the street prior to the transaction.

Don Zech of CDC Commercial, represented the seller, a trust from San Diego.

The site, 1525 Tanglewood Lane, commercially zoned, intersects with Auto Park Way, which sees high traffic – 31,000 vehicles per day.

