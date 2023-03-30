Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Courtesy photo

For the employees at Fairmont Grand Del Mar, it’s about more than serving the guests who visit the property. The 400-acre resort prioritizes the larger region by continuously giving back to the communities.

“We are so lucky to be in such a beautiful place like San Diego and it’s important to help and take care of those in our community,” Brendan Carlin, general manager of the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, said.

Although the employees at Fairmont Grand Del Mar support many different groups and initiatives, they focus on organizations that “make our community a better place.” The focus includes educational groups, environmental initiatives, food banks and local first responders.

“We are hyper focused on organizations that truly need our support — where funds are going directly to the cause and not to cover administrative costs,” Carlin said. “For example, The San Diego Food Bank is very close to our resort’s culinary team. We have an incredible culinary team at Fairmont Grand Del Mar full of talented chefs that have a heart for making sure that the local community is fed.”

Carlin said one of his team’s favorite charitable events is feeding local firefighters and police officers who work on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

“It’s a joy providing them with a meal prepared by our chefs to thank them for keeping us safe all year long. We also have strong relationships with our local community,” Carlin said.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar is one of 14 properties to be awarded a Triple Five-Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide. Situated near the Pacific Ocean, the resort is known for its stunning property complete with a 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed golf course, state-of-the-art spa and Michelin-two-star restaurant, Addison.

