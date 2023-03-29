A Rubio’s Coastal Grlll. Image from company video

Yum!

Rubio’s Coastal Grill and the San Diego Padres are giving fans something extra tasty during the 2023 MLB season.

Each time the Padres steal a base at Petco Park, fans will score a free, à la carte Rubio’s taco, with any purchase, the day after the game.

“We’re bringing together two hometown favorites again,” said Sergio Del Prado, senior vice president, of corporate partnerships at San Diego Padres. “Rubio’s has strong roots in San Diego, and free tacos are a great perk for the fans this season.”

Padres fans will receive one taco of their choice, with the purchase of any menu item, on the day after the stolen base.

Guests can order online, or through the app, and enter code GOPADRES, or mention the offer when visiting a restaurant. Rubio’s closest to Petco Park is located at 3555 Rosecrans Street, however, the offer can be redeemed at any of Rubio’s Southern California locations.

For more details, visit https://www.rubios.com/offers/gopadres/.

“We’re thrilled to be giving out free tacos to San Diego Padres fans,” said Rubio’s Co-Founder, Ralph Rubio. “Rubio’s is celebrating 40 years in the San Diego community this year, and we’ve been cheering on our Padres since day one.”