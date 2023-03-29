Photo via Pexels.com

Are you worried about where your next paycheck is coming from or how to pay your electric bill?

New data reveals the US states Googling for money and credit help the most and California residents search for credit and financial help at a rate of 132 monthly searches per 100K, meaning the state ranks sixth.

Massachusetts follows behind in seventh, with 126 searches made per 100K each month.

The data compiled by Credit Building Tips, analyzed numerous search terms related to financial help and credit advice across every US state to establish which states are the most worried about their money.

Top Worriers

New York took the top spot, with 217 average monthly searches per 100K residents made regarding financial help and credit advice. New York residents Googled the term ‘improve credit score’ more than any other state.

New Jersey ranks second. Residents in New Jersey search for terms related to financial and credit advice at a rate of 211 monthly searches per 100K residents. In third place is Georgia, with 148 average monthly searches being made per 100K residents.

The state searching at the fourth highest rate for financial and credit help is Delaware, with 147 monthly searches per 100K residents – just slightly lower than Georgia. Maryland ranks fifth with Maryland residents making 142 monthly searches per 100K for terms related to their finances.

Rank State Search Volume Per 100k 1 New York 217 2 New Jersey 211 3 Georgia 148 4 Delaware 147 5 Maryland 142 6 California 132 7 Massachusetts 126 8 Illinois 123 9 Virginia 123 10 Texas 121 11 Washington 113 12 Florida 109 13 Connecticut 108 14 North Carolina 103 15 Pennsylvania 101 16 Rhode Island 95 17 Alaska 94 18 Ohio 91 19 Nevada 87 20 Michigan 87 21 Indiana 86 22 Tennessee 86 23 Colorado 84 24 Minnesota 84 25 Utah 83 26 Arizona 82 27 Hawaii 80 28 Vermont 78 29 Missouri 78 30 South Carolina 78 31 Oregon 75 32 New Hampshire 74 33 Wyoming 71 34 Kansas 70 35 Kentucky 70 36 Wisconsin 67 37 Oklahoma 66 38 Montana 66 39 South Dakota 66 40 Alabama 65 41 North Dakota 64 42 Maine 63 43 Mississippi 60 44 Arkansas 59 45 Nebraska 59 46 Louisiana 58 47 Idaho 58 48 Iowa 57 49 West Virginia 56 50 New Mexico 54

But how can you improve your credit score quickly?

Credit scores are a fact of life we all have to confront sooner or later. They rise and fall according to our decisions, often before we even understand what credit is and what affects it.

Moreover, credit scores are inscrutable. Credit tracking agencies keep the specifics of their algorithms a secret. Many people don’t even know that Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion are not the exclusive authorities on credit. There are dozens of credit reporting agencies. All of them track and weigh aspects of credit differently, so your score across them all will be different.

Yet, despite all of this mystery, credit scores are a critical deciding factor for everything from your ability to buy a car to your chances of getting a mortgage. Having a lower score can tangibly harm your life and lifestyle, and you may never quite know why or even realize it’s happening.

Credit expert Shaun Connell from Credit Building Tips reveals five tangible actions you can take to improve your credit score quickly.

#1: Keep Credit Utilization Low

Your credit score is, in part, a measurement of how reliable you are at paying off the money you borrow. This score applies whether you’re getting a massive 30-year mortgage or buying $50 worth of groceries on your credit card. You borrow money and pay that money back, regularly and on time.

One aspect of credit that hugely factors into your score is utilization. Credit utilization is the amount of your total credit that you use. Utilization also accounts for as much as a third of your credit score, so keeping your utilization low can be a considerable boost.

Your target number is around 30% or lower and there are a few ways to get there. You should aim to keep your total running balance across all of your cards – avoid borrowing too much whenever possible so that your cards are balanced properly. Getting and keeping your utilization under 30% is a surefire way to boost your score.

#2: Increase Your Credit Limits

Millions of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and don’t have the luxury of quickly paying down debt.

Luckily, you can approach the problem from the other side as well. Consider asking your financial institutions for a higher credit limit. If your account is in good standing – that is, no late payments – they may be more than happy to raise your limits. Increasing limits will lower your percentage utilized and can be helpful to your score – as long as you don’t rack up even more debt.

Most of the time, asking for a higher credit limit is as simple as calling your credit card or bank and talking to customer service. As long as your account is in good standing – even if you’re already carrying a balance – many institutions will be more than happy to increase your limit for you.

Banks want you to have a higher limit when you’ve proven you can pay it off because then you’ll be more likely to carry a higher balance and thus rack up even more interest for them to earn off of your spending.

That’s why the key here is to ask for a higher limit but treat your spending as if you didn’t have that higher limit. That way, you keep your utilization low and carry as small a balance as possible. This strategy is great because it can boost your score, but it also helps you by keeping your monthly payments small and your interest low.

#3: Avoid Closing Old Accounts

Another factor that goes into your credit score is the overall age of your credit history. The older your credit history, the more experience you have with managing your money appropriately, so the better off you’ll be.

The trick here is that you have to keep old accounts active. You can’t open a credit card and never use it.

Generally, our advice is to set up auto-pay on a bill or two and then forget about it. Even something as simple as a Netflix subscription can be enough to keep your line of credit active with relatively little risk of ever boosting utilization too high or otherwise breaking the pattern.

#4: Check and Challenge Credit Errors

Banks are not infallible. They can make errors. Payments – especially payments by check or mail – can slip through the cracks. Reports can get mixed up.

Federal law requires that each of the three main credit reporting bureaus – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion – provide a full credit report to everyone upon request, for free, once a year. Once a year, at minimum, you want to request your credit report and look for errors.

What kind of errors might you find?

Late payments when you know you haven’t missed a payment.

Information that isn’t yours, like a line of credit you didn’t open.

Clerical errors from debt furnishers are erroneously reporting debt you don’t owe.

You may find old debt that should age out but has been refreshed to keep it on your report.

Essentially, you can dispute anything inaccurate, fraudulent, or false. How do you do it?

Start by creating a list of all of the errors you find, so you can keep track of what you challenge, when, and when it’s removed. You want to maintain proof in case any of it reappears.

Next, gather any supporting evidence you can to challenge the errors—for example, payment and transaction history may show zero late fees to contest a late payment report.

At this point, you want to write a Credit Challenge Letter. This letter is a formal statement to the credit bureau that you are challenging a line on your credit report as inaccurate and why.

#5: Get Credit for Uncredited Payments

In general, your credit score only keeps track of things like loans, credit cards, and other significant financial transactions.

A lot of your basic, everyday transactions aren’t counted. What falls into this category?

Regular payments to streaming services.

Fees for monthly entertainment accounts.

Rent payments.

Expenses to utility companies like water, gas, trash, and power.

All of these are regular monthly payments that you pay on time (obviously, or else your service is canceled) and should count toward your credit score. You might even notice that mortgage payments are counted, but rent payments aren’t. The problem here is that the lender has to pay to submit the information to the credit bureaus to get those sorts of transactions reported. Your landlord or your utility company doesn’t want to spend this extra fee, in part because it doesn’t help them in any way, so you’re left with all of these regular payments that don’t go on your report and don’t help you.

Luckily, there are a few ways you can get these reported.

Rent Reporting Services are services you can pay the fee to have the data reported. They generally cost between $50 to $100 to set up and $10 per month afterward to keep reporting the information.

Extra Credit, a service from Credit.com, seeks out many different forms of regular payment to consider and report.

Experian Boost is a service from Experian that adds additional regular payment systems to your credit score, though it only works for one bureau.

Additionally, newer versions of FICO (your credit score) take these other channels into account and are slowly gaining popularity.

How Much Will Your Score Rise?

Considering the above tips, how much can you raise your score? The truth is that it varies.

Some of these steps can have a near-instant effect, and you’ll see a bump in your score within a month or less. Others might be more long-term since credit scores are slow to change even in the best of times.

Luckily, you don’t need a perfect score. Getting your score above 750 can get you slightly lower interest rates or better loan terms, but the most significant benefit is bringing your score from under 500 to over 600. In practical terms, anything above 650 is good enough for most people.