All income eligible San Diegans are encouraged to apply for a one-time payment to help make water payments. Photo by Semevent for Pixabay

The Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) has financial aid available for low-income water customers in the region to cover residential water and wastewater bills.

There is $2.5 million available for income eligible households through MAAC’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program—no past due balance or debt owed is required to qualify.

“Access to clean water is an essential life need,” said Arnulfo Manriquez, president and chief executive officer of MAAC. “We encourage everyone to contact us to determine eligibility so you can take advantage of this extra support. This one-time payment will allow you to use your money that would usually go to paying your water bill for other needs of your family.”

The federally-funded relief program provides financial assistance to low-income households who have struggled to make water and/or wastewater payments prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The payment of up to $2,000 can cover the water or wastewater arrearage amount (including stormwater charges) or both if the bill includes both services, to include current charges, late fees, reconnection fees, taxes and other charges.

For more information or to determine eligibility, go to MAACproject.org/lihwap.