Golden Mike awards. Photo via Radio & Television News Association of Southern California (RTNA) Facebook

KUAN San Diego, also known as Telemundo 20 and owned by NBCUniversal, won awards for best 30- and 60-minute newscasts as well as for best weekend newscast at the 73rd annual Golden Mike Awards.

Spectrum News 1 Los Angeles won awards for the best 60-minute television newscast and best daytime television newscast, while Telemundo’s KVEA was named best 30-minute television newscast at Saturday’s ceremony at the Universal Hilton Hotel.

On the radio side, KNX 1070 won the Golden Mike for best newscast over 15 minutes, and KFI 640 won best radio newscast under 15 minutes.

Also in the small-market category, KMJ Fresno won the Golden Mike for best radio newscast under 15 minutes, according to the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California.

Lifetime achievement awards went to ABC7 anchor Marc Brown, NBC4 reporter Vikki Vargas and Fox11 reporter Hal Eisner. Brown has been with ABC since the 1980s. Vargas spent four decades at NBC, and Eisner has been on the air as a television reporter in Los Angeles for 41 years.

The RTNA also announced the establishment of the Vin Scully Scholarship For Sportscasting. Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Charlie Steiner, along with members of the late broadcaster’s family made the announcement during the awards show.

The Golden Mike Awards are presented annually by the RTNA, the nonprofit organization representing broadcast news professionals in Southern California. It coordinates TV pool coverage of major news events, fights for freedom of information causes, and provides scholarships for the next generation of broadcast journalists.

City News Service contributed to this article.