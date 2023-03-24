Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 14th time in the last 15 days, decreasing a half-cent to $4.866.

The average price has dropped 9.3 cents over the past 15 days, including two-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.8 cents less than one week ago, 2.8 cents more than one month ago, and $1.115 less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.569 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.441. It is 1.6 cents less than one week ago, 5.6 cents more than one month ago, and 79.5 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.575 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

City News Service contributed to this article.