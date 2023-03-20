San Diego County Credit Union employees at the 2013 shredding event. Photo courtesy SDCCU

SDCCU is offering free shredding services at the following three locations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1: SDCCU Operations Center at 6545 Sequence Dr. in Mira Mesa, the SDCCU San Ysidro branch at 2036 Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro and the Murrieta branch at 25165 Madison Avenue in Murrieta.

“We are very excited to be offering our SDCCU Shred Day event,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “To help reduce the risk of fraud and identity theft, the upcoming SDCCU Shred Day is a perfect way to properly dispose of confidential documents for free. We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this free service!”

The first 200 people at each location who take advantage of SDCCU’s free shredding services will receive a gift. SDCCU members are invited to bring a maximum of two boxes containing personal and confidential information to be shredded on the spot, at no charge, in the parking lot of the three SDCCU locations mentioned above. There is a maximum of two boxes per vehicle.

SDCCU began hosting its Free Shred Day events in 2007 and has since collected, shredded, and recycled over 4.5 million pounds of paper at no charge, saving nearly 40,000 trees (every 120 pounds shredded represents one saved tree).

The most recent SDCCU Super Shred Event, held at the former SDCCU Stadium, resulted in the collection of a total of over 239,000 pounds of paper, saving nearly 2,000 trees. SDCCU proudly remains the current Guinness World Records® titleholder for the most paper collected in 24 hours and the most paper shredded in 8 hours.

For more information, visit sdccu.com