Anna Crowe (left) and Cindy White

Two, women-owned, San Diego-based marketing agencies, Crowe PR and ParkerWhite, have announced the forming of a creative strategic alliance to work together on clients in the medical technology space. The announcement coincided with the recent Women’s International Day.

A statement said both companies have complementary expertise in med-tech. Crowe PR, founded in 2014, specializes in public relations, thought leadership, social amplification, crisis communications, influencer marketing and content creation services for healthcare technology, consumer goods and hospitality brands.

ParkerWhite, founded in 1997, focuses on serving healthcare and wellness clients with brand strategy, creative services, website design, digital marketing, social media and video-TV production services.

Anna Crowe, CEO of Crowe PR, and Cindy White, CEO and creative director of ParkerWhite, told Times of San Diego that serious discussions about a strategic alliance began last year.

“Cindy and I have known each other as creative agency peers for several years, our paths have crossed over time with various clients as both our agencies grew,” said Crowe. “We reconnected in 2022 and found that we have a lot of synergy, similar values and a like-minded strategic approach, not to mention complementary services.”

White said, “I have connected with Anna on a couple of different occasions for partnering with us on client assignments. In 2022, we reconnected and found great synergies in our mission in working with companies who are dedicated to improving the quality of peoples’ lives in healthcare and med-tech.”

The two firms are currently developing campaigns for two brands scheduled for launch in the second quarter. “We have a direct-to-consumer women’s health product we are going to be teaming on, as well as an exciting nutrition-based program,” said White.

With 28 employees, Crowe PR’s current clients include DermTech, Sonendo, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Sanuk and Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort.

ParkerWhite, with 10 employees and a network of freelance contractors, lists its current clients as Avanos Medical, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Sofia & Grace, Fujifilm Sonosite, Protom International and PavMed.

“Crowe PR gravitates to clients and creative partners that are committed to innovation and changing lives,” said Crowe. “Cindy and the entire team at ParkerWhite share our passion for excellence, creativity and innovation. We are inspired by their impressive portfolio of work and look forward to offering full-service to med-tech clients seeking a synergistic approach to branding and market awareness.”

“Modernizing a company’s brand elevates the corporate culture and customer experience and drives business success,” said White. “Earned media and content creation takes the strategic marketing approach to the next level by increasing overall awareness of companies, their capabilities, and their message. Having a strategic alliance with Crowe PR, another woman-owned, San Diego creative company, complements the work we do.”

San Diego’s Alternative Strategies Opens Chicago Office

Alternative Strategies, a San Diego marketing and public relations agency specializing in restaurant and hospitality clients, reports it has opened an office in Chicago.

A statement said William Lopez, the agency’s principal, is spearheading the agency’s expansion to Chicago, his hometown.

William Lopez

Lopez, who opened Alternative Strategies in San Diego in July 2000, said, “We are excited to be expanding our business to Chicago, a city with a rich cultural heritage and a thriving business community. We are confident that our experience and expertise will enable us to help Chicago businesses and organizations build and strengthen their brands, reach their target audiences, and achieve their goals.”

The agency, with 16 employees, said its first Chicago clients include Cesar’s Mexican Restaurant and Tatas Tacos. A statement said Alternative Strategies will develop and implement effective marketing and public relations strategies that will help the two local eateries stand out in the crowded Chicago food scene.

“We are thrilled to be working with Cesar’s Mexican Restaurant and Tatas Tacos,” said Lopez. “Both are beloved local businesses with loyal followings, and we are excited to help them take their brands to the next level.”

(W)right On Communications Hosts Panel on Sustainable Tourism

(W)right On Communications, a San Diego public relations firm, is marking its 25th year in business by launching a quarterly series of educational programs called “The Next 25.”

The inaugural program, titled “Sustainable Tourism: Oxymoron or Opportunity,” will be held from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, at the agency’sdowntown office, 402 West Broadway, San Diego. Admission is free. The program also will be available over Zoom.

Panel members for the program will include: Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley; Tom Anderson, Archer Aviation; Mia Taylor, travel journalist and contributor to TravelPulse and Parents; Todd Maucher, Lowe, a Los Angeles-based national real estate company active in commercial, hospitality and residential property investment, development and management. Moderator will be Julie Wright, president of the agency.

Discussion topics will include shifting consumers’ sustainability expectations, how the travel and tourism industries can reduce their carbon footprint and how to communicate new behaviors and practices to industry stakeholders.

(W)right On said nearly 70% of travelers today say they’re willing to pay more for sustainable experiences, according to a report by the World Tourism and Travel Council, Trip.com and Deloitte.

“Travel and tourism are important industries and a passion at (W)right On,” said Wright. “They’re also vital to promoting cultural understanding, conducting business and supporting local economies. Our panelists will share information that helps other travel and tourism leaders stay ahead of sustainability trends to keep these industries and our planet healthy long into the future.”

Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. A cocktail mixer follows the panel discussion. For more information, call (858) 886-7900, or check out more information online.

Local PRSA Chapter Discusses Crisis Communications

The Public Relations Society of America’s San Diego-Imperial Counties chapter will present “Why Crisis Communications is Vital for Reputations,” a webinar from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 21 over Zoom.

Speakers will include: Jonathan Heller, director of communications, San Diego International Airport; Margie Newman, founding partner, Intesa Communications Group; Melissa Cameron, senior VP and partner, Southwest Strategies. Speakers will share their stories, best practices and tips to help minimize reputational fallout when things go south, said PRSA-SDIC.

Cost to attend is free for members, $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.prsasdic.org.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.