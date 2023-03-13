Photo by Chris Jennewein

Times of San Diego begins its tenth year of publication on Tuesday with an average monthly readership of nearly 600,000.

The independent local news website launched on March 14, 2014, and recorded 59,539 unique users — the standard measure of online readership — in the following April, its first full month.

By comparison, over the past 12 months, from March, 2022, through February, 2023, Times of San Diego averaged 570,737 unique users a month — an 860% increase from that first month.

Times of San Diego has changed dramatically over the past nine years. The editorial team has grown, the site completed a major redesign, and coverage has expanded with regional and statewide news. New in 2023 are obituaries in a partnership with Legacy.com.

But the website’s goal remains the same — timely, accurate and comprehensive coverage of news that impacts residents of San Diego County.

The team of 11 contributing editors, reporters, photographers and columnists now publishes an average of 25 articles a day covering all aspects of this community. Major topics include politics, crime, business, sports, education, arts, military, science, health, life and opinion.

Also unchanged after nine years is a business model designed to ensure that high-quality news coverage is available to all. The site is entirely free, supported by local and national advertising as well as contributions from our readers.

Also free is a daily email newsletter sent at 8 a.m. with the top news over the past 24 hours.

If you like what we do and want to help support our work, consider a small monthly contribution — the cost of a latte — via PayPal or PressPatron.

Times of San Diego has broken major stories, and has received numerous professional awards, including six Best News Site awards from the San Diego Press Club. But what is most gratifying to the team is the loyalty of our audience.

Thanks to you, our readers, for trusting Times of San Diego and helping it grow.