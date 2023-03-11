A Union 76 gas pump in San Diego. Photo credit: Staff photo

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.954, one day after decreasing two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 3 cents more than one week ago and 26.5 cents higher than one month ago, but 78 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

A 10-day streak of increases to the national average price totaling 11.7 cents ended when it was unchanged, remaining at $3.474. It is 7.5 cents more than one week ago and 5 cents higher than one month ago, but 85.7 less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.542 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about 5 to 10 cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”

–City News Service