MOOYAH, now opening in Carlsbad. Photo credit: Screen shot, www.mooyah.com

San Diego County’s first MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes opens Saturday with a ribbon cutting and giveaways to celebrate.

The restaurant, at 2540 El Camino Real, Suite A in Carlbad, will welcome patrons in the morning – anyone in line by 11 a.m. will be entered in a drawing in which 10 guests will win free menu items for a year (winners must be willing to download the app to receive the prize).

In addition, guests who download the eatery’s app and select Carlsbad as their favorite location that day will receive a free burger.

Menu highlights include burgers, hot dogs, vegan options and sweet treats.

The owner, local resident Ash El, learned how to focus on the guest experience during 20 years in restaurant operations. He also contributed to developing the talent of multiple team members, some of whom became general managers. His career started in the corporate sector, where he represented a multi-international company in more than 90 countries.

MOOYAH first opened in 2007 in Plano, Texas. The Carlsbad site is its eighth California location, with another soon to come in the Bay Area. The chain operates in 24 states and has international locations as well, in Canada and the Middle East.