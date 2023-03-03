A tour by a LEAD San Diego group. Photo credit: Screen shot, LEAD San Diego via YouTube

The chief operating officer of the San Diego Tourism Authority will serve as chair of the board of directors for LEAD San Diego this year.

Kerri Verbeke Kapich takes on the role, at LEAD San Diego, an affiliate of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce. Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the chamber, said she “brings a wealth of experience and deep knowledge of the region’s civic priorities that will inform and enrich the experience of all LEAD program participants.”

Kapich will serve a one-year term as chair of a panel with 31 members representing the county’s diverse industries and communities. Assuming the role of vice-chair is Jason Paguio, president and CEO of the Asian Business Association.

“LEAD San Diego has helped me and so many other San Diegans gain the skills necessary to become effective leaders and make meaningful contributions to their communities, profession and industry,” Kapich said.

The program aims to create a network of leaders equipped with the skills and insight for working collaboratively across industries on multiple issues. It includes “Advance,” a course on elevating women in the workplace, “Impact,” a 10-month course for mid-to-senior level managers focusing on local issues and industries and “Influence,” a three-day crash course on San Diego’s business and civic landscape for top executives.

Last year, Kapich served as chair of LEAD’s Visionary Awards committee, guiding the organization’s annual fundraiser. She is a 2017 graduate of LEAD’s Influence program. Kapich is a frequent guest speaker at nationwide conferences and a guest lecturer at the San Diego State University School of Hospitality.