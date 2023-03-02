The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. Courtesy PG&E

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved Pacific Gas and Electric’s request to allow continued operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant near Santa Barbara.

The decision means California’s last nuclear power plant can serve as a carbon-free bridge to a clean-energy future based on renewable energy.

The exemption, similar to those granted to other utilities, will allow PG&E to continue operating both units of the plant after the current licenses expire in 2024 and 2025. The utility is simultaneously preparing a license renewal application.

“We are pleased the NRC approved our exemption request,” said Paula Gerfen, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. “PG&E will continue on the path to extend our operations beyond 2025 to improve statewide electric system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions as additional renewable energy and carbon-free resources come online.”

The plant is the state’s largest source of carbon-free electricity, and the California Energy Commission has sanctioned extending operations until at least 2030.