A gas pump. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.843, extending a run of increases to 19 consecutive days and 24 in 26 days.

The average price has increased 26.1 cents over the past 26 days, including four-tenths of a cent both Friday and Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 26 cents higher than one month ago and 1 cent above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.592 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 27th time in 29 days, decreasing a half-cent to $3.368. It has dropped 14.2 cents over the past 29 days, including 1.2 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 4.5 cents less than one week ago, 13.4 cents lower than one month ago and 22.9 cents below what it was one year ago.

It has dropped $1.648 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

