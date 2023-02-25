FILE PHOTO: A stethoscope is placed on displayed Amazon.com and One Medical logos in this illustration taken July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Amazon.com Inc. said this week that it had completed a $3.5 billion takeover of primary care provider One Medical, a day after a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) official announced that the agency would not challenge the deal.

The acquisition, announced last July, gives the online retailer a virtual health offering as well as offices for in-person medical services for the first time.

One Medical had 836,000 members at the end of 2022 net revenue of $1 billion. The company had a physical presence in 27 markets across the U.S., from San Diego to Cape Cod, it noted in its annual report.

The move reflects Amazon’s long-held ambition to greatly simplify how consumers navigate healthcare in the U.S., a lofty goal it has yet to realize even as the company has rolled out a virtual pharmacy and other programs.

In a statement, Amazon’s Chief Executive Andy Jassy said the deal would help the company improve, speed up and personalize care for patients. “If you fast forward 10 years from now, people are not going to believe how primary care was administered,” he said.

Amazon shares rose 2% in morning trade.

The company also announced it would discount One Medical membership to $144 from $199 for the first year to new customers, whether nor they they subscribe to the Amazon Prime program. Membership covers access to One Medical’s virtual care services, referral and insurance navigation, Amazon said.

The FTC official on Tuesday said the agency would watch for any possible harm to competition caused by the tie-up, along with how consumer data is used. Antitrust agencies can file complaints to undo a merger after it is complete.

The FTC is also probing Amazon’s plan to buy iRobot Corp, maker of the autonomous Roomba vacuum, for $1.7 billion.

Amazon said it had no layoff plans for One Medical after closing the deal. Amir Dan Rubin, One Medical’s chief executive, will remain with the company and report to Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, the retailer said.