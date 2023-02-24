10200 Willow Creek in Scripps Ranch. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

A 23,524-square-foot office building in Scripps Ranch has been sold to a private buyer for $6.04 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

CBRE arranged the sale of 10200 Willow Creek, a one-story property situated on 2.22 acres that was built in 1980.

Matt Pourcho, Jeb Bakke, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Nick Williams of CBRE’s Private Capital Partners represented the seller, Epsten Grinnell & Howell, APC, in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

“Scripps Ranch used to be a ‘sleeper’ submarket, but now is seeing massive life science developments and significant office tenant demand because of the office-to-lab conversions in Sorrento Mesa,” said Mr. Pourcho. “Additionally, the local area is fueled by the remaining significant residential developments, 3Roots and StoneCreek.”

The property has 92 parking spaces and is currently fully leased and located at Willow Creek and Appaloosa roads.