The Beauty Lounge team.

When it comes to finding a full-service salon in San Diego that truly understands and embraces diversity, look no further than Beauty Lounge. For more than 13 years, this Hillcrest-area beauty destination has been a safe space for all clients and employees, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

At Beauty Lounge, the focus has always been on providing top-notch customer service. Whether clients come in for their hair, skin, lashes, or nails, the Beauty Lounge team strives to create a welcoming and inclusive environment. From the very beginning, Tina Ngo and Vivian Nguyen, the co-owners of Beauty Lounge, have made it a priority to be active allies in their community.

When they first started their business, the beauty industry was not welcoming to male technicians due to societal gender norms. With the belief that everyone should be judged solely on their skills and ambition, Ngo and Nguyen were among the first to break that mold and hire men. In addition to gender diversity, their staff is proud to include beauty experts of all ages,

In addition to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace, Beauty Lounge also prioritizes equality in its services by creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, regardless of race, orientation or gender. As a small business, the salon looks forward to participating in many San Diego Pride Parades in the years to come.

“The diversity among our staff allows us to better serve and connect with their diverse community, and Beauty Lounge is proud to be of service to our LGBTQ+ community – They’re a constant source of inspiration for us, and their stories drive us to strive for excellence in all we do,” Nguyen said. “At the center of everything we do, client satisfaction is our top focus. As part of our service, we aim to look out for the needs of the clients.”

Beauty Lounge believes in providing top-quality services at competitive prices. Each visit includes added perks, like complimentary mimosas and wine, to enhance each client’s experience. Additionally, their salon features contemporary pedicure seats and a central manicure bar, making it simple to accommodate large groups of people — ideal for a day out with friends and family.

In addition to its commitment to superior service, Beauty Lounge works hard to be ahead of the curve when it comes to beauty trends, offering the latest and greatest in nail technology, such as the highly sought-after Gel X technique method.

“We’re lucky to have an age diverse staff, where our younger staff knows about new products and what’s trendy, and our older generation staff helps guide them,” Ngo said. “That’s how Gel X was mastered and brought into our salon. Not a lot of salons can properly do this technique, and we took time to carefully train our staff to master it.”

Beauty Lounge is a leader in the San Diego beauty industry, standing out with its unwavering commitment to providing excellent, high-quality service. The salon actively works to connect with the diverse community, and are a shining example of inclusivity in action, in its work to help everyone feel beautiful.