An example of the renovated rooms at the Rancho Bernardo resort. Photo credit: Courtesy, Rancho Bernardo Inn

Rancho Bernardo Inn has announced the completion of a renovation that included refreshing the sprawling resort’s 286 rooms.

The project aimed to stay true to the Spanish Revival aesthetic of the 265-acre resort. More than 40 suits also were renovated as the inn celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Jamie Lemon, general manager at Rancho Bernardo Inn called the new look one that will offer guests “comfortable sophistication.”

Set among gardens and winding paths, the rooms now have dark bronze accents to contrast with light-painted woods and bright white finishes, with hints of terracotta and soft blues. Rancho Bernardo Inn’s signature quatrefoil is translated throughout the designs with Spanish Revival touches added in the curvature of the headboards, counter stone edges and materials.

The outdoor spaces of each guest room also have new elements, for instance, the addition of fire tables and seating to the first-floor Studio Suites.

The room refresh follows Rancho Bernardo Inn’s recent enhancement of its 25,000-square feet of meeting spaces, including new carpet, lighting, baseboards, paint, wall coverings, audio and visual upgrades.

In celebration of the resort-wide room enhancements, Rancho Bernardo Inn has introduced its “Inn With The New” package which includes an overnight stay, $100 on-site dining credit and spa, beauty and wellness gifts.