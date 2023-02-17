The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, soon to stop in Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will bring the pink to three local shopping centers, beginning with a Carlsbad stop this weekend.

The all-pink cafe on wheels, featuring exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty, drops in at The Shoppes at Carlsbad (near Regal Cinemas), from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Next up are Otay Ranch Town Center (at the covered Food Pavilion) in Chula Vista on Feb. 25 and Westfield UTC (near Pirch and Room & Board) in University City on March 4.

The edible goodies and limited-edition merch to be found on the truck include plush toys, cookie sets, mugs and cups, totes, lunchboxes, T-shirts and more.

Note: the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is cash-free – the vendor accepts only credit and debit card payments.

Following San Diego, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2023 West Coast tour with

a stop in Las Vegas on March 11.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck debuted in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first

food-related venture, the cafe has traveled all over the U.S., with two trucks having made their ways to more than 100 cities from coast to coast.