FILE PHOTO: Shopping cart is seen in front of a Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo

Walmart Inc. plans to close three of its U.S. technology hubs – one in Carlsbad – and has asked hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Citing an internal memo from Walmart technology chief Suresh Kumar, the publication reported that the big-box retailer will close offices that house technology staff in Carlsbad, Austin, Texas and Portland, Ore.

The report added Walmart will pay for workers in the locations to transfer to other primary offices such as San Bruno,, or the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Ark.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company last month said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting in February, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)