A VinFast showroom. A San Diego County location is at Westfield UTC. Photo credit: Courtesy, JRM Construction West

JRM Construction West has completed the build-out of VinFast’s latest electric vehicle showroom and exhibition space.

The firm has been providing construction services to the global, smart electric vehicle company as they continue their expansion in the U.S., with San Diego and Southern California locations at Westfield UTC, Santa Monica Place and Waterside at Marina Del Rey.

“VinFast is a very innovative and rapidly growing company,” said John Jackson, JRM principal. “At JRM, we have been working to provide top-of-the-line spaces to support their continued expansion.”

The contemporary new exhibition spaces feature built-in displays, customization lobbies, private consultation rooms and custom VinFast signage. JRM West also constructed back-of-house support areas with kitchenettes, locker rooms and restrooms.

JRM West collaborated closely with the project architect and VinFast finalizing critical design elements during the build-out. For all locations, the project team included MBH Architects, ACIES Engineering (MEP Engineer) and RLG (structural engineer).

The three landlords involved were Unibail Rodamco Westfield (Westfield UTC), Macerich (Santa Monica) and Caruso (Marina Del Rey).

JRM Construction Management, LLC, headquartered in New York City with offices in New Jersey, California and Florida, provides construction management and general contracting services to a range of clients that include Fortune 500 corporations, property owners and developers, luxury retailers and more.

Established in 2017, VinFast owns an automotive manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The company announced U.S. Bank as its retail lending partner this week, with plans to open more showrooms in California and around the country, despite a recent restructuring.