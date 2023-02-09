1905 – 1927 Fifth Ave. in Banker’s Hill. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

An urban infill redevelopment property in Bankers Hill has been sold by a private party for $4.75 million, according to local brokers.

Located at 1905 – 1927 Fifth Ave., the property consists of an 18,580-square foot building on 0.33 acres.

Marc Frederick of CBRE in San Diego represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer, Liberty National Corporation, was represented by CBRE’s Kevin Mulhern.

Liberty National Corporation purchased the property for future redevelopment. The existing office building will be demolished and replaced with multifamily housing.

“The development will contribute housing to the Bankers Hill and downtown areas close to employment and mass transit,” Mulhern said. “This aligns with the city’s goal to provide more choices for San Diego residents.”

Minutes north of Interstate 5, the future development will be on the southwest corner of Fifth Avenue and Fir Street.

