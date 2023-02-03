Las Tres Catrinas. Photo credit: @lastrescatrinassd via Instagram

A San Diego restaurant group associated with the Gaslamp Quarter has added a South Bay favorite to its roster of hot spots.

GBOD Hospitality Group, with Mezé Greek Fusion, El Chingon, Prohibition Lounge and Havana 1920 among its eateries, has added Las Tres Catrinas of Chula Vista to its portfolio of restaurants and bars.

Building on the cantina’s signature favorites, the group will introduce new cocktails and cuisine to the menu in the coming months.

Located at 555 Broadway, Suite 1019, in the Chula Vista Center, Las Tres Catrinas fills 7,000 square feet with a main dining room, bar and outdoor patio decorated with art inspired by Mexican culture and traditions. Hand-painted murals depict La Catrina, Día de los Muertos, intricate flower wreaths and more, while the Mexican cuisine is inspired by family recipes.

Planned changes include the introduction of a lunch menu, to cater to the many businesses in the area, and adding a variety of live entertainment and nightlife experiences in the coming months.

The group’s director of nightlife, Rodney Daylamy, will oversee part of the new offerings, along with beverage director, Ryan Andrews, as handcrafted cocktails will be added to the menu.

GBOD Hospitality Group was founded in 2012 by Raymond and Patrick Davoudi with the opening of Mezé Greek Fusion. The brothers then partnered with hospitality veteran Joe Santos to begin building a portfolio of hospitality brands.

In addition, the group has expanded to a new market for the first time with the opening of El Chingon in Fort Worth, Texas.

Las Tres Catrinas is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m.